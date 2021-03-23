staff:

pinkmanthedog: New vet today asked me if my eyeless dog was blind and like ??? oh god I hope so???? Did you all have a good rest? Did you do as you were told and log off? Nope. Of course you didn’t, you horrible hounds. What’s the big idea? We tell you to go to sleep. You ignore us. We ask you nicely. You ignore us. Anyway, it’s National Puppy Day. And to show you that we do actually have your best interests at heart and aren’t always telling you what to do—even if it is for your own good—we invite you, if you please, to enjoy these cute fluffy dogs.

I’m now legit curious what’s up with tumblr staff these days. There was a fair amount of visibility into what tumblr work culture was like back in the @david days when they thought intrusive horror movie gifs were perfectly legit interstitial ads to stick in our dashes with no way to avoid them. They don’t do that anymore (which, yay), but there does seem to be a smallish uptick lately in weirdly non-corporate-sounding output from @staff.

Is it real? Or a simulation?

Real: the ongoing losses tumblr has imposed on whomever it is that owns it these days have reached a point that the people who care about things like revenue have all moved on to other pursuits, leaving the weirdos to do what they want.

Simulation: the money types are still in charge, but they see big brands on that other dumb site hiring social media managers to troll other brands and think, hey, that’s what we used to do; we should do more of that.

