« Is it me or is the anti movement… really american? We have that stereotype over here that americans are super uptight about sex and super shy about it and obsessed with purity and hiding it from the children and stuff. Idk as a european it always striked me as a product of american culture

jackiechanadventures: When squidward is frozen and preserved until being unfrozen several years into…

jackiechanadventures:

When squidward is frozen and preserved until being unfrozen several years into the future then using a time machine to eventually return to the present, he goes back to a time where he was currently being frozen at the krusty krab. There are two squidwards on the current timeline.

– squidguy95

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/646367460492230656.

Tags: if I’d had my coffee this is totally the kind of thing I’d reblog, I haven’t had my coffee, but today is my birthday, and suddenly being reminded of that, when I’d forgotten, made me happy, which apparently has the same effect.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, March 22nd, 2021 at 6:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.