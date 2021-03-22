jackiechanadventures:

When squidward is frozen and preserved until being unfrozen several years into the future then using a time machine to eventually return to the present, he goes back to a time where he was currently being frozen at the krusty krab. There are two squidwards on the current timeline. – squidguy95

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/646367460492230656.

Tags: if I’d had my coffee this is totally the kind of thing I’d reblog, I haven’t had my coffee, but today is my birthday, and suddenly being reminded of that, when I’d forgotten, made me happy, which apparently has the same effect.