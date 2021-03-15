paintedvanilla:

kiharder: paintedvanilla: earlier my friend said to me “somewhere out there, in an alternate universe, there’s an all female rock band called ‘king’” and I’m STILL recovering from that mental image and how gay it made me feel they still have a hit titled “fat bottomed girls” ok this reply really got to me. feeling gay again

@dontbesoevil’s tag tho:

…which makes me think it should be a Grammy medley mashup with both bands on stage doing each other’s songs before coming together on FBG with the two lead singers belting into their respective broken-mic-stand mics linked-arms-champagne-flutes style.

Really doesn’t seem too much to ask.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/645738073364234240.