a-solitary-sea-rover:

Ah well, only one race today, but it was just about everything you would want from a race– close racing, mostly within 100 meters, speeds over 40 knots, lead changes, and a come-from-behind victory!

I’ve been watching America’s Cup races as long as they’ve been televised, and that was one of the best races I’ve ever seen.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/645789022571167744.

Tags: america's cup, boat racing.