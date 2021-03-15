« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

a-solitary-sea-rover: Ah well, only one race today, but it was just about everything you would want…

a-solitary-sea-rover:

Ah well, only one race today, but it was just about everything you would want from a race– close racing, mostly within 100 meters, speeds over 40 knots, lead changes, and a come-from-behind victory!

I’ve been watching America’s Cup races as long as they’ve been televised, and that was one of the best races I’ve ever seen.

america's cup, boat racing.

