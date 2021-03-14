most4rdently:I’ve played some far more physically energetic…

I’ve played some far more physically energetic parts, but I don’t think that I’ve ever been as physically exhausted at the end of a take as I have with Darcy. I remember this particularly from the scene where Elizabeth and I have the argument at Netherfield: Darcy’s emotional and doesn’t want her to know it, he hates her because he fancies her, he hates her for being cleverer than he is during this particular conversation, and he’s got the Bingleys as an audience. So there are a million things going on inside him, yet he has to keep himself together and not show he is in the slightest bit ruffled; he mustn’t reveal his turmoil. So he sits there, as still and calm as his emotions can possibly allow.

Colin Firth.