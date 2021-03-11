« nuovinizi:America’s cup, day 1 1-1

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/645413666907455489.

Tags: lichen, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, sedgwick.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, March 11th, 2021 at 6:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.