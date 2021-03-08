jaynaneeya:

MK Moments in March Day 3: Annabel’s reactions to being accused in Chapter 9 of Poe Party

Poe Party is pretty much my favorite thing ever, and this is one of my favorite moments in the entire series. MK does such a fantastic job of making faces that could be interpreted multiple ways that the first time I watched it I couldn’t tell if her reactions supported my main theory or contradicted it. Like, I was fairly confident I knew what was happening (and it turned out I was right), but this moment was just ambiguous enough to leave some lingering doubt and keep the mystery intriguing. Then, once I’d seen the whole series and went back to this part, it didn’t seem ambiguous at all. Every thought and feeling that Annabel is experiencing is so clearly written on MK’s features, I wondered how I could have even thought of interpreting this scene any other way. This is one of many examples of this brilliant script being perfectly brought to life by the flawless cast, but in my opinion, it’s one of the best and most important. Not only does it add to the initial mystery and then hold up upon rewatch, it also sets the stage for the remaining two chapters. If this Annabel moment hadn’t worked, the brilliant finale wouldn’t have come together nearly as well, and I love that the story was set up that way. The viewer knows from the beginning that Poe is throwing this party in the first place to impress Annabel, but the extent to which literally everything that happens ultimately centers around her does not become clear until much later, and again, that all hinges on this moment. I love that the Persauds gave this responsibility to MK because they knew she could handle it, and I love how right they were.