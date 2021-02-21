« weltenwellen:Mary Oliver, from “Franz Marc’s Blue Horses”, Blue…

maureen2musings:…tinmanlee Photographic composition using the…


https://ift.tt/2pjMybu

maureen2musings:

tinmanlee

Photographic composition using the Rule of Adorable Thirds

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/643782942666244096.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, February 21st, 2021 at 6:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.