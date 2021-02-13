Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/643020388537958400.

Tags: just, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, and some things that are, distant cago's in this case, happy canyon road at alisos road, this was one of the last things I saw, after a long day of birding, for the cachuma cbc, i was by myself, in one of the my favorite places, with the sun going down, and no one around, the ferruginous hawk, the geese, the fence and the grass, it was just really nice.