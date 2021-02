jimstares:

rozeymindedfuzz: snowangelsoul: the-girl-with-the-most-cake-13: 🎂 So adorable 🙂 Look at that smile!!! My dad taught me the exact same way. Thank you for posting. 🙂🌞✌🤙 @jimstares Thanks @rozeymindedfuzz

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/642872186932183040.

Tags: blessed content.