ksjanes: Deeply rooted to the ground, the air lightly touches…

Deeply rooted to the ground, the air lightly touches me, there is a trace of aroma in it. I remain still and patient finding the experience of the moment. The moments move in the flow of all that I can know. This knowing is only small for the infinite awaits. This waiting and accepting is trust. Out of this trust I live, just like the tree who is deeply rooted in the ground of trust.

K.S. Janes

