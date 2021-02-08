They are indeed huge. I think the TUVU was higher in the sky, so that accounts for some of the apparent size difference, but with the telephoto that would have been minimized. So it’s mostly just that that BAEA was indeed ginormous.

That’s very kind of you. I’m an inept and accidental photographer, and since my bird photos are mostly for documentation I take some pretty awful photos (bad light/far away/awful backgrounds). But sometimes I’m in the right place at the right time, and my new camera does a better job of capturing that than my old one did.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/642617488591470592.