cursed-and-haunted:

cursed-and-haunted: cursed-and-haunted: Whenever I see an Ivan Aivazovski painting the sea monster in me goes absolutely feral I see this and I’ve never wanted to sink a ship so much in my life I’m biting through wood as we speak God if I saw this in person I’d straight up start slithering. Start writhing

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/642495700896268288.

Tags: but yeah, aivazovsky, checks out, hadn’t thought of this angle before.