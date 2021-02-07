cursed-and-haunted:cursed-and-haunted:cursed-and-haunted:Whenever I see an Ivan Aivazovski painting…

« Snowy PloversSand Point Beach, February 6, 2021
Whenever I see an Ivan Aivazovski painting the sea monster in me goes absolutely feral

I see this and I’ve never wanted to sink a ship so much in my life I’m biting through wood as we speak

God if I saw this in person I’d straight up start slithering. Start writhing

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/642495700896268288.

Tags: but yeah, aivazovsky, checks out, hadn’t thought of this angle before.

