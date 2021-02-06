« kirythestitchwitch:okay so, I have a Story about a customer we had tonightso this guy in a fancy…
expaulore:Botallack, UK🌿https://ift.tt/2LvRyKO »

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/642423468304072704.

Tags: lichen, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, la cumbre peak, I apologize for screwing up the focus, still trying to learn how to use my new camera.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, February 6th, 2021 at 7:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.