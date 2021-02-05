« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
earthporn:Newport Beach, CA USA (OC) [4115×5144) by: itsalitis »

Sup

I’m up!

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/642284277492531200.

Tags: come for the birds, and landscapes, stay for the dad jokes.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, February 5th, 2021 at 5:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.