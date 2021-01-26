« inthetags: Reblog and put in the tags what you think is the most unproblematic, most healthy…
I think you tagged the wrong Rita! »

thewildetyme:“Louvre at Night” (1892) by Aleksander Gierymski (Polish, 1850-1901)

thewildetyme:

Louvre at Night” (1892) by Aleksander Gierymski (Polish, 1850-1901)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/641389683913474048.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 at 8:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.