marjorierose:

I work in a building that’s been closed to all use since lockdown, and the only other employee is the caretaker who lives in the apartment upstairs, so I’ve still been going in to the office all year. There’s a bulletin board in the kitchen area that had some newspaper articles on it that were too big to fit, so they hung down and covered the light switch below the bulletin board, and I kept reaching around them to turn on the light at lunchtime. Last week I finally processed the thought “no one is reading these, and by the time we reopen they’ll be even more out of date,” so I took them down and recycled them, and it is shockingly nice to just not have a barrier in front of the light switch anymore. Just a tiny annoyance that accumulated over time and is now gone.

Let’s clear away some more unnecessary obstacles, this year.