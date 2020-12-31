fthgurdy:once-a-polecat:furyroadsux:fthgurdy:v8roadworrier:fadagaski:As the year from hell finally…
As the year from hell finally comes to a close (in 1 minute!), I want to send out a special thank you to the folks from my first Tumblr fandom:
Mad Max Fury Road
To all of you who, over the past 5 years, have gone in different directions, fallen into new fixations and fandom that have appeared sporadically to brighten my dash –
We ride eternal!
Thank you for being shiny human beings!
witness!!!!
Witnessss!!!!
Witness!!! 🙌
WITNESS!
^this is me after watching the movie and meeting you all, suddenly practicing aggressive self-care and waging war on my suicidal thoughts because I saw some kinda hope
thank you, FuryRoadies, Warboys, Vuvalini, Keepers of the Green Place, Wastelanders, and Potato.
I LIVE I DIE I LIVE AGAIN
Like being able to breathe again.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/639085910242230272.
Tags: fury road.