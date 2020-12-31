fadagaski:

As the year from hell finally comes to a close (in 1 minute!), I want to send out a special thank you to the folks from my first Tumblr fandom:

Mad Max Fury Road

To all of you who, over the past 5 years, have gone in different directions, fallen into new fixations and fandom that have appeared sporadically to brighten my dash –

We ride eternal!

Thank you for being shiny human beings!