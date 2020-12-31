« Couples exchanging looks

As the year from hell finally comes to a close (in 1 minute!), I want to send out a special thank you to the folks from my first Tumblr fandom:

Mad Max Fury Road

To all of you who, over the past 5 years, have gone in different directions, fallen into new fixations and fandom that have appeared sporadically to brighten my dash –

We ride eternal!

Thank you for being shiny human beings!

image

witness!!!!

Witnessss!!!!

Witness!!! 🙌

WITNESS!

^this is me after watching the movie and meeting you all, suddenly practicing aggressive self-care and waging war on my suicidal thoughts because I saw some kinda hope

thank you, FuryRoadies, Warboys, Vuvalini, Keepers of the Green Place, Wastelanders, and Potato.

I LIVE I DIE I LIVE AGAIN

Like being able to breathe again.

