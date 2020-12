anais-ninja-bitch:

sassiest “yes, chef!” in the biz

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/637875241860923392.

Tags: so, there it is, this is what gifs are for, I’ve never watched this show, but I’ve watched plenty of other cooking shows, plenty of other gordon ramsey cooking shows for that matter, but now it’s like I’ve watched master chef junior, I’m not sure that’s relevant or interesting to anyone but me.