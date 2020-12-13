« divineandmajesticinone: BBC North & South (2004) | Margaret…

tolkienmatters:

“For a while they stood there, like men on the edge of a sleep where nightmare lurks, holding it off, though they know that they can only come to morning through the shadows. The light broadened and hardened. The gasping pits and poisonous mounds grew hideously clear. The sun was up, walking among clouds and long flags of smoke, but even the sunlight was defiled. The hobbits had no welcome for that light; unfriendly it seemed, revealing them in their helplessness – little squeaking ghosts that wandered among the ash-heaps of the Dark Lord.”

— Frodo, Sam, and Gollum approach the wasteland before the Black Gate. Two Towers, The Passage of the Marshes. (via tolkienmatters)

