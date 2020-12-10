lichenaday:

Thrombium epigaeum I am a simple woman of simple needs, and luckily one of those needs is crustose green lichens. T. epigaeum fits the bill as it forms an film-like, gelatinous crust of grey, green, or brown on soil, moss, or detritus. It is dotted with black perithecia, which are like lichen blackheads–pores full spores. It can be found in Holarctic regions around the world. images: source info: source

