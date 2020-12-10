« expressions-of-nature:Nugget Point, New Zealand by Marcin

lichenaday: Thrombium epigaeum I am a simple woman of simple…

lichenaday:

Thrombium epigaeum 

I am a simple woman of simple needs, and luckily one of those needs is crustose green lichens. T. epigaeum fits the bill as it forms an film-like, gelatinous crust of grey, green, or brown on soil, moss, or detritus. It is dotted with black perithecia, which are like lichen blackheads–pores full spores. It can be found in Holarctic regions around the world. 

images: source 

info: source

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/637150462473273344.

Tags: I am a simple woman of simple needs, and one of them, is crustose green lichen.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, December 10th, 2020 at 1:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.