frodo-baggins: “If I loved you less, I might be able to talk…
“If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more.”
Emma (2020) | dir. Autumn de Wilde
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/636878687019712512.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, December 7th, 2020 at 1:50 pm
