« millivedder:Misty BoulderPrint Shop

frodo-baggins: “If I loved you less, I might be able to talk…

frodo-baggins:

“If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more.”

Emma (2020) | dir. Autumn de Wilde 

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/636878687019712512.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, December 7th, 2020 at 1:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.