inthetags:

Reblog and put in the tags the best concert you have been to

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/636781973254406144.

Tags: so I did, i think it was DEVO, the time we saw them in a small dinner club, it was after their heyday but not too much after, and it was a special thing they did that we got tix to, b/c my partner in crime worked for a label in sales at the time, when we sat down the waitress who took our order told us:, you guys watch out, the show they did last night got pretty crazy, there was a lot of breakage, she nodded toward the emergency exit, if you need to get out that's the door to use, i think i just grinned, during whip it mark was dancing on our table, kicking the glasses off, took off his belt and was whipping it over our heads, i reached up and touched his leg, ostensibly to steady him, but mostly just b/c omg, that's mark's leg, i could just touch it, fandom is weird.