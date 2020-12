her-good-professor:

on the poe party discord, we were discussing an au where lenore is a mermaid and h.g is a sailor who meets her while out at sea, and i ended up making this moodboard for it: i’m pretty happy with it!

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/636263377443880960.

Tags: Well okay then, wellenore, let's just think about *that* for a while now.