fleurdulys:

The Captain’s Wife – Carl Sundt-Hansen 1895

Tags: when the captain fell ill on the 4th day of the passage, she quietly assumed command, and when the ship arrived safe in port, after weathering the worst gales in a century, the crew lined the rail, and doffed their caps as she walked down the gangway, beggin’ your pardon ma’am, we know you have things to see to, puttin’ your affairs in order and all, but the men asked me to say, on behalf of all of us, if you decide after, to go to sea again, we’d be proud to serve under you, you just pass the word, and we’ll be there, ma’am.