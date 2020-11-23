« annafridacharlotte:November 2020.
Just a weird commentary on the ad in my dash: it’s *supposed* to be evoking the…

Just a weird commentary on the ad in my dash: it’s *supposed* to be evoking the guy-looking-back-while-the-girl-with-him-glares meme, right? That isn’t just me?

I *guess* she’s the daughter going off to school, and mom is saying goodbye while dad watches from the car? But mom and daughter are close enough in apparent age that I’m not sure. Part of me wants to interpret it as any number of other less-standard storylines.

Good luck, Jenna. Horace and I will be here waiting for you when you return with our fourth for bridge. Do not tell him of the Ritual. Let it be a surprise!

