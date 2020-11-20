« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

ceremonial: Let’s play. Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon in The…

ceremonial:

Let’s play. 
Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit 1.07 ‘End Game’

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/635338539901550592.

Tags: spoilers, the queen's gambit.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, November 20th, 2020 at 1:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.