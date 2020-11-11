« expressions-of-nature:Abraham Lake, Canada by Evgeny Chertov

poebodysnerfect: I tried to stop him from escaping, but he said…


I tried to stop him from escaping, but he said “I’ll run away to a different country!” as he ran away forever, probably. Odd fellow. I am deeply saddened that he murdered my— Friends. Friends is the word you’re looking for. That is quite a lot of blood. It could be anyone’s. Any one of my many, many, many friends.

Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party
Chapter 11: The Tell-Tale Heart

