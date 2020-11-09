cillianmurphyss:We’ve always defined ourselves by the ability to…

« kathrynhoward:sarah gadon and gugu mbatha-raw in belle (2013)

We’ve always defined ourselves by the ability to overcome the impossible. And we count these moments. These moments when we dare to aim higher, to break barriers, to reach for the stars, to make the unknown known. We count these moments as our proudest achievements. But we lost all that. Or perhaps we’ve just forgotten that we are still pioneers. And we’ve barely begun. And that our greatest accomplishments cannot be behind us, that our destiny lies above us.

INTERSTELLAR

2014 | Christopher Nolan

