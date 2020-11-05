« withincellsinterlinked:And now I’d have to go on without you.

artist-whistler: Note in Blue and Opal, 1884, James McNeill…

artist-whistler:

Note in Blue and Opal, 1884, James McNeill Whistler

Medium: watercolor

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/633998454606233600.

