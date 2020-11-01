« ask Us Kids and we’ll answer…

1ilium-candidum: The Northern Lights 1: Howard Russell Butler…

1ilium-candidum:

The Northern Lights
1: Howard Russell Butler (1856-1934)
2,3,4: Sydney Laurence (1865-1940)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/633632287568855041.

