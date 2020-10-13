lichenaday:

I didn’t want to say anything until it actually happened because I’ve gotten used to things not working out recently, but now that I’m here, I can finally say: I AM IN ICELAND FOR MY THESIS WORK!!!!

This first week I am here is being spent in quarantine as is required, so I am only allowed to take walks outside in areas where I can safely socially distance. So today I took a walk along the fjord in Reykjavk, looking like the most tourist MFer ever, dressed like an arctic explorer (I do not handle cold well) with my camera and binoculars and back pack, walking along the highway since I don’t know how else to get anywhere. But look at the beautiful costal friends I found!