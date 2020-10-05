nprbooks:

She’s BAAAACK! Hyperbole and a Half creator Allie Brosh’s long-awaited book is here. It’s called Solutions and Other Problems, and it has all the bizarrely funny stuff we expect from Brosh, but also stories about weird childhood friends, painful relationships and devastating loss.

“I think that is kind of the way it is in life, how it really goes,” Brosh tells All Things Considered’s Ailsa Chang. “There’s no, like, convenient structure to life and to the stories that are unfolding in real time. And we can try to package them in these convenient ways, where everything makes perfect sense and this act leads to this act, but I don’t think I really wanted to do it that way.” Check out the full conversation (and really, you should click on the link to listen, because there’s some stuff in there that didn’t translate to the page) here.

CONSIDER ALL THE THINGS!!

