« hiimlesphotos:Flying Water
andersreinholdtlikes: … no, I love this! Jib-headed topsails… »

detailedart: Various Ocean scenes by Lionel Walden (1861-1933).

detailedart:

Various Ocean scenes by Lionel Walden (1861-1933).

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/630423658020700160.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at 7:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.