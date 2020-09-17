huariqueje: Four seasons in Japan, Spring lake surface – …
Four seasons in Japan, Spring lake surface – Ono Chikkyo , 1974
Japanese, 1889–1979
color ink on paper
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/629536553120759808.
