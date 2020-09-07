« marjorierose:“You Can Call Me Al” guitar cover by Tommy Emmanuel…

meddrowse: Elton John in the Who’s 1975 movie Tommy

meddrowse:

Elton John in the Who’s 1975 movie Tommy

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/628658919107182592.

Tags: tommy, clue clue clue.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, September 7th, 2020 at 7:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.