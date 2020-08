charlesdances:

Captain Wentworth | Reacting to Anne ‘You pierce my soul. I am half agony, half hope.

I have loved none but you. Unjust I may have been,

weak and resentful I have been,

but never inconstant.’ Persuasion, Jane Austen

