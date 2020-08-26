PLEASE tell us where we can read some Bird Drama

if you want to READ Bird Drama, you have to join your local birding society’s facebook page, wait for the big migration seasons (early spring and late fall) and wait for someone to pull Some Bullshit.

This is nowhere near as good as expiriencing it firsthand by actually joining your local Birdwatching group and waiting for Deedee to bring up that it’s improbable that Deborah-with-an-H has seen a solitary Pinion Jay two years in a row as normally they travel in large flocks and then your tech-savvy Millenial ass can teach everyone how to look at archived photos and reverse image searches and not only has Deborah-with-an-H submitted the same photo two years in a row for her point count, the original image was taken in New mexico in 1999 by a completely different and EXTREMELY pissed off birder because Deborah’s antics have caused his local group to question his records and he ends up taking Deborah to court for violating the copyright of his wildlfile photography rights and he wins for several thousand dollars and instead of paying up Deborah runs off to vermont with the guy in the bird group she’d been cheating on her husband Ted with but Ted is cool about it because Deborah’s antics were cutting into his birding time.

so right now? join the Facebook group, and when you’re vaccinated for the plauge, join up IRL because birdwatching is genuinely enjoyable as a passtime on it’s own but the Drama is A+

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/627522143253643264.

Tags: birding, birding crack, it was hard for me not to make myself part of the joke, by correcting the errors.