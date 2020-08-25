« gurdydraws:From last week. 

soon-monsoon:Buriganga River, Dhaka Division, Bangladesh by…

soon-monsoon:

Buriganga River, Dhaka Division, Bangladesh by Rayhan Khan

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/627452834239135745.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 at 12:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.