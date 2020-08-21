vampireapologist: no sam….I can’t recall the taste of food trucks, kuttithevangu: Do you remember…
no sam….I can’t recall the taste of food trucks,
Do you remember the grocery store, Mr. Frodo? It’ll be spring soon, and the Red Sox will be at Fenway; and the cafes will be putting tables on the sidewalk; and they’ll be cleaning out the boathouses on the Charles; and eating takeout from the Armenian grocery store. Do you remember the taste of takeout?
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/627076656747741184.