vampireapologist:

no sam….I can’t recall the taste of food trucks, 

kuttithevangu:

Do you remember the grocery store, Mr. Frodo? It’ll be spring soon, and the Red Sox will be at Fenway; and the cafes will be putting tables on the sidewalk; and they’ll be cleaning out the boathouses on the Charles; and eating takeout from the Armenian grocery store. Do you remember the taste of takeout?

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/627076656747741184.

Tags: i needed some lotr crack today, so thanks.

