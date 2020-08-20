perishedoffits: sodiumhydrobromide: goodgolly-missmolly88: Skyla…

sodiumhydrobromide:

goodgolly-missmolly88:

Skylar Brandt was supposed to debut as Aurora today but since the season was canceled she debuted her own Rose Adagio.

Ok this is SO COOL because the Rose Adagio is a partnered dance–Aurora does exactly what’s shown in the video, but with the prince there rotating her and holding her waist, both for the attitude balance and the pirouettes. That wobbling you see while she turns? That’s not because she’s off balance (you could literally never do this without absolutely pinpoint perfect balance), that’s from the subtle movement of her foot to rotate herself. She is all the way en pointe, rotating sheerly by veeeery slightly adjusting her foot. You may be looking at this going “I don’t know much about ballet, but this looks pretty amazing.” I know ballet, and let me tell you, this is 100%, absolutely, INSANELY difficult, impressive, and fucking radical. Amazing doesn’t even begin to describe it.