« Wait, if you dropped out of HS did you do college? How? Was it just *simpler times*?

spindlewit: wetland. [process on patreon]

spindlewit:

wetland.

[process on patreon]

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/625840965037473792.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.