ilovetomatoes3000: ilovetomatoes3000: ilovetomatoes3000: ilovetomatoes3000: ilovetomatoes3000: echo-fall: ilovetomatoes3000: dogwithpants: ilovetomatoes3000: ilovetomatoes3000: ilovetomatoes3000: theladyoffangorn: THIS IS MY MOMENT ilovetomatoes3000: ilovetomatoes3000: ilovetomatoes3000: acecrack-mack: ilovetomatoes3000: ilovetomatoes3000: acecrack-mack: ilovetomatoes3000: The wedding is about to begin!! I ship it The bridesmaids and groomsmen are coming down the aisle! The ring bearer!!! This is beautiful Flower girl with the bride and her father in tow! And everyone is in places!!!!! “if anyone can show just cause why this couple cannot lawfully be joined together in matrimony, let them speak now or forever hold their peace” MY FUCKING TIME TO SHINE “I OBJECT” {disapproving gasps} “Bethany!” The bride says. “You-you know this woman?” The groom says. He is baffled. I physically need to know what happens next “Why yes!” The bride says, “She is the only person I’ve ever really loved!” omg what a plot twist “Bethany, will you marry me?” The bride says. “Yes!” Bethany says and they both kiss. “Well then!” Says the groom, “I suppose if you’re marrying Bethany, I’ll marry Thomas!” Double wedding! Honeymoon photos! BRINGING THIS BACK FROM THE DEPTHS OF HELL

