lichenaday: Rhizocarpon distinctumYou see, some lichens are…

lichenaday:

Rhizocarpon distinctum

You see, some lichens are difficult to ID. They vary a lot or they look similar to a lot of other lichens or they’re really small or plain–while some others are, well, distinct! R. distinctum is a crustose lichen that has angular areoles in a rounded thallus surrounded by a distinctive prothallus. The surface color is gray-brown or reddish tinged on the areoles, and the prothallus is bluish-black. The apothecia are round or angular in shape, and have a flat, black disc. R. distinctum grows on siliceous rocks and walls in cool, moist regions of Europe, Greenland, North America, and South America.

images: source

info: source