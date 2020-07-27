localareamom:

A kid free shot while they were snacking. The deepest pool was about to my crotch / Juni’s shoulders, so I also got in. It was glorious until a large group of people showed up and we hightailed it down stream. At the next spot we set up near the abandoned building we ran into skinny dipping teens. I felt bad for making them self conscious/ interrupting their Instagram photo shoot but also it was 2pm in a public park, so.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/624825571602513920.