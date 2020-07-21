soopersara:

The Gaang is waiting for breakfast Toph: Wow, Katara, you look great in that outfit. Katara: Thank—wait. What are you trying to pull, Toph? Toph: No, I’m being serious. I can just tell that you look especially great today. Katara: … Katara: How can you tell? Toph: Zuko’s blood pressure. Zuko: *chokes on his tea*

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/624263167066996736.

Tags: but, i am still and always bummed, that zutara wasnt endgame, i will forgive it, b/c of the last shot in korra.