« kyloren:Elizabeth Bennetin PRIDE & PREJUDICE (2005) dir. Joe…

soopersara: The Gaang is waiting for breakfast Toph: Wow, Katara, you look great in that…

soopersara:

The Gaang is waiting for breakfast

Toph: Wow, Katara, you look great in that outfit.

Katara: Thank—wait. What are you trying to pull, Toph?

Toph: No, I’m being serious. I can just tell that you look especially great today.

Katara: …

Katara: How can you tell?

Toph: Zuko’s blood pressure.

Zuko: *chokes on his tea*

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/624263167066996736.

Tags: but, i am still and always bummed, that zutara wasnt endgame, i will forgive it, b/c of the last shot in korra.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 at 7:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.