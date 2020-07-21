soopersara: The Gaang is waiting for breakfast Toph: Wow, Katara, you look great in that…
The Gaang is waiting for breakfast
Toph: Wow, Katara, you look great in that outfit.
Katara: Thank—wait. What are you trying to pull, Toph?
Toph: No, I’m being serious. I can just tell that you look especially great today.
Katara: …
Katara: How can you tell?
Toph: Zuko’s blood pressure.
Zuko: *chokes on his tea*
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/624263167066996736.
