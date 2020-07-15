« photographybyajm: Crack the sky.. This was taken just after…

charamath:

It took me forever and a half, but I’ve finally gotten prints of all 12 of the current ‘Yzma is Best Princess’ series up in my etsy store.  Along with the original paintings, for the hard-core collectors out there :)

Please check them out or maybe even help spread the word.  Thank you!

https://www.etsy.com/shop/charamath

*please do not remove the text/source from my posts.  Thank you very much for respecting my work!

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/623752220638412800.

Tags: big yzma energy.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 at 3:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr.

