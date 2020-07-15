charamath:

It took me forever and a half, but I’ve finally gotten prints of all 12 of the current ‘Yzma is Best Princess’ series up in my etsy store. Along with the original paintings, for the hard-core collectors out there :)

Please check them out or maybe even help spread the word. Thank you!

https://www.etsy.com/shop/charamath

*please do not remove the text/source from my posts. Thank you very much for respecting my work!