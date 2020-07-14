samarweaving:

“As a friend.” Emma, that, I fear, is a word… Tell me, Emma. Have I no chance of ever succeeding? My dearest Emma, for dearest you will always be, my dearest, most beloved Emma, tell me at once. I cannot make speeches. If I… if I loved you less,then I might be able to talk about it more, but you…you know what I am. I have… I have lectured you, and I’ve… I’ve blamed you, and… and you have borne it as no other woman in England could have borne it. God knows I have been a very indifferent lover. But you understand me. You-you understand my feelings..

EMMA. (2020) dir.

Autumn de Wilde