shipwreckedcomedy:

“What terrified me will terrify others; and I need only describe the spectre which had haunted my midnight pillow.” – Mary Shelley Mary Shelley is beyond delighted to know that we’ve reached our goal and Poe Party will be happening. Join the party while you still can! Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party NOW FULLY FUNDED ON KICKSTARTER!

A valued visitor reminded me about this. Nothing against Whitney, who was amazing. But in the Berenstain continuum in which Melissa got to play Shelley I’m sure she was ALSO amazing.

Also, she shared some fun news on Twitter the other day:

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/622385251819372544.

Tags: poeparty, melissa hunter.