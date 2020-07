justanoldfashiontumblog

replied to your photo “Sometimes when I’m birdwatching”

Freaky!

A little digging on Wikipedia confirms (sort of). That concrete pad is the site of LF-26, first used for Minuteman test launches in January 1966, then deactivated in 2006.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/622396698475560961.

Tags: justanoldfashiontumblog.